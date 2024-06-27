Interview With the Vampire Stars Tease a Satisfying Season 2 Finale

While AMC announced that Interview With the Vampire will be back for a third season on Wednesday, Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series based on the works of Anne Rice still has one final episode to go. This Sunday's season finale is set to show what happened next after the devastating penultimate episode which saw the trial of Louis, Claudia, and Madeline — and the stunning return of Lestat. But according to series stars Eric Bogosian and Assad Zaman, Season 2 is not only going to be intense but it will leave fans satisfied.

"You have no idea. From a perspective of being a real person, living in a real world, doing a dramatic show, and I'm acting in it, the inventiveness of Anne Rice and Rolin Jones together, you just can't wait to see where this is all gonna lead," Bogosian said (via Collider). "I've had such a good experience with this show that I'm ready to be putty in their hands for whatever Rolin cooks up. I was quite happy with the way it all ends up, mostly, but I'm not going to get into that right now."

"I think you're going to be satisfied," Zaman added.

Interview With the Vampire Season 3 Will See Lestat Tell His Tale

While Season 2 is set to end in a satisfying place, the series isn't done. On Wednesday, AMC announced that they had renewed Interview With the Vampire for a third season and in Season 3, Lestat will have his say. The third season is set to find Lestat "resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With the Vampire'" and will see him "set his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

"When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there's a show as good as Interview on the other end," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can't wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do."

The Season 2 finale of Interview With the Vampire airs Sunday on AMC.