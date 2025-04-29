Ready or Not 2 Star Teases New Sequel Won’t Be What Fans Are Expecting

Actor Kevin Durand offered intriguing insights into the highly anticipated sequel Ready or Not: Here I Come, suggesting the follow-up to the 2019 horror hit will defy fan expectations. Speaking with ComicBook during an exclusive interview for the upcoming slasher Clown in a Cornfield, Durand spoke about reuniting with the filmmaking team Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) and teased that his character is a significant departure from his previous collaboration with them, the 2024 vampire film Abigail. Durand’s comments fuel the excitement surrounding the sequel to Ready or Not, lauded for its sharp mix of horror, comedy, and social satire.

“Honestly, with those guys, when we finished Abigail, Matt and Tyler and I, we decided we would do a hundred movies together,” Durand told us, emphasizing the strong working relationship he has with the directors. “Tyler brought it up. He’s like, ‘We want you to do the next hundred movies.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, let’s let’s do a hundred. And if it goes really well, maybe we could do 150.’ We just love working together. I love the tone that they set. They’re incredibly kind and thoughtful and collaborative.” Durand’s desire to continue working with the duo highlights the creative environment Radio Silence fosters on set, suggesting a collaborative energy that bodes well for the sequel’s development.

“I can’t really tell you what I’m playing in it because that would just give up a bunch, but it’s really fun,” Durand added, carefully guarding plot specifics. “And it’s polar opposite to what I did with them last time.” This “polar opposite” description is particularly noteworthy when considering his role as Peter in Abigail, a physically imposing but ultimately hapless mob enforcer who becomes vampire fodder. The direct contrast promised by Durand suggests his character in Ready or Not: Here I Come will break from that mold entirely, perhaps playing someone intellectually driven, aligned with the protagonist, or even embodying a different kind of threat altogether.

Searchlight Pictures officially greenlit Ready or Not 2 in October 2024, setting the stage for the continuation of original protagonist Grace’s (Samara Weaving) harrowing story after she survived the Le Domas family’s ritualistic hunt. Fans can expect a familiar creative vision guiding the project, as original writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are scripting this next installment, working alongside the initial producing team. This core group, responsible for the first film’s unique tone, ensures a direct connection to the events and style that captivated audiences. In addition, Weaving herself returns to lead Ready or Not: Here I Come as Grace, whose resilience defined the original.

A wave of exciting talent has joined Here I Come, hinting at a larger scope for the sequel’s narrative. Kathryn Newton (Abigail, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) brings recent genre credentials, while the addition of Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) marks a highly anticipated return to horror for the iconic actress. The ensemble further benefits from the inclusion of genre veteran Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings, Yellowjackets), alongside Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom) and Néstor Carbonell (The Morning Show, Shōgun). Perhaps the most talked-about casting choice is legendary director David Cronenberg (The Fly, Crimes of the Future), who steps in front of the camera for a rare acting performance.

As fans wait to see Durand in the Ready or Not sequel, you can see him in Clown in a Cornfield. In Clown in a Cornfield, Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play.

Searchlight Pictures has not yet announced an official release date for Ready or Not: Here I Come. Clown in a Cornfield hits theaters on May 9th.

