Interview With the Vampire: Eric Bogosian Talks Daniel's Trauma and Pivotal Episode 5

Interview With the Vampire is halfway through its second season on AMC and while the series is getting deeper into Louis de Pointe du Lac's time in Paris, it is also revealing more and more about interviewer Daniel Molloy's own history with the vampire. While Season 1 revealed that it wasn't just Louis who was present for the ill-fated 1973 interview, the vampire Armand's role in things is slowly starting to unfold and according to Eric Bogosian, who plays Daniel, not only did the revelation about Armand in Season 1 change everything, but this week's upcoming episode brings things "completely into focus".

"From the end of last season, the stakes have immediately changed. So, now what does he do with that? Well, first of all he is an investigative journalist of the highest order, top shelf guy. He's not going to be defeated by this so he sees this huge challenge to break the back of this story and figure it out and here are these guys, and it's the next day and they come waltzing in holding each other's hands, being all sweet and everything and they're going to tell me all the truth," Bogosian told Comic Book. "Well, the minute they start saying that they're going to tell me the truth, I know that they're lying so, I'm already beginning my hunting them down. And something that I think we've come to understand is that Armand knows me."

He continued, "He knows me from 1973, so he thinks he knows what he's dealing with. He thinks he's smarter than me. And so, we're going to find that actually it's much more a push and pull kind of thing between us. There's also the thing that starts coming in little, tiny hints. I get these headaches, I get these moments, and slowly whatever was happening is starting to come into focus. Of course, it comes completely into focus in episode five, so there's a lot going on at the same time. I think that the kind of person that I am, my character who has been severely traumatized by this experience is not somebody who goes to his emotions first or complains or thinks, 'I feel bad'. He just shuts all his emotions down and goes right to work, and the work is figuring this one out and also don't let this MF get the better of you. 'I'm going to get him before he can get me.'"

The situation between Daniel and Armand makes for some intense moments in the season and according to Bogosian, bringing those moments to life was made easier working with Jacob Anderson (Louis) and Assad Zaman (Armand).

"Jacob is our team captain and he is willing to go down into the deepest reservoirs of emotion that are not necessarily happy emotion," Bogosian said. "And I think we get inspired by that a little bit. It also makes it much easier to just act a scene. For me to act a scene with either of these two guys and they're just beaming me with all of this energy that I can respond to. They say you're a better tennis player if you play against somebody who's a better tennis player, it improves your game."

What Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 About?

You can read AMC's official description of the second season of Interview With the Vampire here: "The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Interview With the Vampire airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.