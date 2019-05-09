IT CHAPTER TWO Trailer Released Online

Stephen King debuted his epic novel IT in 1986, and it quickly became one of his most iconic stories. In 1990, a miniseries adaptation of the narrative debuted, delivering audiences a frightening experience and beloved interpretation of Pennywise the Dancing Clown thanks to actor Tim Curry. Director Andy Muschietti gave audiences his own take on the subject matter back in 2017, though the sprawling nature of the story required two films to tell the entire journey. IT became one of the most successful films of that year, making the upcoming IT CHAPTER TWO one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Check out the first trailer for the film above before it lands in theaters on September 6th.

In the story, an evil entity lurks below the small town of Derry, Maine, emerging every 27 years to terrorize the community’s young children. A group of friends who refer to themselves as “The Losers’ Club” bands together to vanquish the threat, which they seemingly accomplish, only to learn 27 years later that their nightmare is far from over.

The new film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The film will also feature flashbacks with the original stars all reprising their roles for this sequel.

With the first film starring a young cast and having been filmed in Canada, the stars were unaware of how audiences would react to the finished product. Star Finn Wolfhard previously shared his reaction to the overwhelming response to the horror outing.

“It’s really cool when the thing you are working on as a small team gets embraced by millions, but in the end, it’s about your character and the script and your director and the rest of the cast and crew,” Wolfhard shared with ComicBook.com. “So for me, nothing changes in terms of my approach to the characters or the universe they’re in.”

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

