Every Upcoming Stephen King Movie & TV Remake, Ranked by How Much We Want To See Them

We’re currently in a boom when it comes to Stephen King adaptations, both on the big screen and small. They’ve been consistently coming our way for nearly 50 years now, but there’s little doubt that It started something back in 2017. In 2025 alone we got The Institute, The Life of Chuck (its wide release, anyway), The Monkey, and The Long Walk, based on a book once thought unfilmable. We also got The Running Man, which brings about a question. What other remakes of pre-existing King adaptations are coming to screens within the next few years? Those are the ones we’re going through now, based on how exciting they are (with consideration given how likely they are to happen).

However, again, we’re fully relegating things to King works that have already been adapted before. So, while we’re getting a Billy Summers and Mister Yummy movie and a Fairy Tale show, those don’t count as they have never been adapted before. Furthermore, there’s a The Shining spinoff show en route titled Overlook, but that didn’t count as it’s more of an expansion than a re-treading of familiar ground.

6) The Dark Half

The Dark Half is a fine book. It’s one of those where the protagonist is a writer, which has almost always worked for King, but it also gets pretty outlandish as the narrative progresses. Even George A. Romero couldn’t make it work in a page-to-screen translation. But a remake was nonetheless announced back in 2019. However, just like the next entry on our list, there has been no forward momentum on it for years, so it’s best to consider this unexciting to begin with project dead in the water.

5) The Tommyknockers

Stephen King has called The Tommyknockers one of his worst works and, as far as critics were concerned, the miniseries was one of the worst King adaptations. Both assessments are correct. So, it was kind of a shock when James Wan was announced as the director of a feature film remake. Fortunately, nothing has ever come of that, and honestly it doesn’t seem as though that will or should change. Let’s just leave The Tommyknockers in the past.

4) Christine

Blumhouse was rumored to be working on a Christine remake all the way back in 2021, with the idea being that Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller would be sitting in the director’s chair. And that would be great, even if it would be mighty hard to top John Carpenter when he was at his atmospheric prime. Unfortunately, we have no choice but to rank a possible Christine remake low, because it’s been years since there was any forward momentum on it.

3) Carrie

We have had three Carrie adaptations at this point. First was Brian De Palma’s 1976 classic, then a backdoor pilot for a TV series in 2002, and a needless remake in 2013. The prospect of getting another one isn’t inherently exciting.

But there are a few reasons to be really excited for the miniseries, expected later in 2026. For one, Mike Flanagan is both the showrunner and the director, and there’s no one in the business better at adapting King than Flanagan. Secondly, both Amber Midthunder, Cassandra Naud (amazing in Influencer and its sequel), and Matthew Lillard are on the cast list, and they’re more than enough to make a project exciting.

2) Cujo

The Cujo remake landing this high up the ranking is predicated on the assumption that Darren Aronofsky will be directing it. Who saw that coming?

The Hollywood Reporter had a story back in March 2025 that Aronofsky was circling the project, and it would actually be perfectly in line with his genre jumping. For instance, his last three movies were a crime comedy (Caught Stealing), a tearjerking drama (The Whale), and a wacky religious psychological horror film (Mother!). Who’s to say he won’t follow those up with a killer dog movie for Netflix?

1) The Dark Tower

The Dark Tower saga consists of eight novels (including an interquel novel, set between the fourth and fifth books) and a novella written throughout a 30-year period. Suffice to say, it’s his most ambitious project, and that’s really saying something.

It’s a hard thing to get right, and an impossible thing to get right in a 90-minute feature film. Even if the 2017 movie had been of relatively high quality (it wasn’t), it still wouldn’t have been able to capture a bead of sweat on the forehead of just how expansive the Roland Deschain saga was. It’s the type of thing that must be a TV series if it’s going to be adapted at all, and that’s the plan now. Even better is the fact it has Flanagan behind it, with plans for multiple seasons. If plans pan out it will be five seasons with some companion movies. That’s how The Dark Tower should be done, but it’s also such a massive undertaking that we shouldn’t expect it for a few years.