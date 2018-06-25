‘IT: Chapter Two’ Casts Two More Supporting Actors

Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink are the latest two actors to have been cast in the forthcoming IT Chapter Two movie.

As first reported by Deadline, the two will be supporting members of the film that will again be helmed by director Andy Muschietti. The sequel to the 2017 horror blockbuster is expected to begin filming in July and is slated to release to the masses on September 6, 2019.

According to the report, Dolan will be playing the role of Adrian Mellon, while Beinbrink will take on Tom Rogan. Assuming that the screenplay will stick to the canon of the Stephen King novel, it will introduce Mellon as a gay man in Derry who is perpetually attacked by the town bullies while Rogan is the abusive husband of Beverly.

Dolan is most known for being a filmmaker in Canada. He initially received critical acclaim for his semi-autobiographical movie, I Killed My Mother, which he made when he was just 19. His most recent work, It’s Only the End of the World, won the Ecumenical Jury Prize, the Grand Prix at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, as well as the Cesar Awards for Best Director and Best Editing. He also recently completed his first English-speaking film, The Death, and Life of John F. Donovan, which boasted an impressive cast featuring Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Jacob Tremblay, Susan Sarandon, and Kathy Bates.

For Beinbrink, the cast will be a lot of familiar faces as IT Chapter Two will reunite him with McAvoy, Hader, as well as Chastain, all of whom he worked with on Ned Benson’s three-part film, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.

The sequel is a time jump into the future but will still follow the now-grown members of the Losers’ Club.

Casting for those roles has seen some stellar names come into the fold. James McAvoy will play Bill, Bill Hader is Richie, Jessica Chastain will be Beverly, James Ransome is Eddie, Andy Bean has been cast as Stanley, Jay Ryan will take on Ben, while Isaiah Mustafa is Mike.

Bill Skarsgard has also signed on to reprise his role of Pennywise.

The screenplay for IT Chapter Two was written by Gary Dauberman and the film will be produced by Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin — all of which were involved in the first film.

It Chapter Two will have higher expectations than the first R-rated version, which grossed $327.5 million domestically and topped $700 million worldwide.