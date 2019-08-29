IT Chapter Two Director Weighs in on Possibilities of Sequels and Spinoffs

While filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti are certain there are more stories to be told within the world of Stephen King‘s IT, the pair — who have overseen two films in a row, adapting King’s massive novel of the same name — say that they don’t plan on revisiting the concept themselves anytime soon. The ancient evil known as Pennywise (at least to the generations of heroes in the films the Muschiettis worked on) has been around for a log longer than 27 years, and that gives a creative filmmaker fertile ground to explore — but at least for now, it won’t be them that tries it.

Saying that the book as it exists is done, Barbara Muschietti seemed to nix the idea of the pair returning to Derry during an interview with io9.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” added Andy Muschietti. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.”

As a for-instance, screenwriter Zack Stentz (Rim of the World, X-Men: First Class) suggested on Twitter last night that it could be interesting to see a story set in the distant past and featuring pre-colonial Native Americans facing off against a proto-Pennywise.

The fact that the Muschiettis won’t be working on any spinoffs right away doesn’t mean they are completely done with King’s opus.

“We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” Muschietti shared earlier this year. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

IT CHAPTER TWO also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.