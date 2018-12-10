‘IT: Chapter Two’ Footage Debuts at CCXP

Last year’s horror hit is getting a big sequel in 2019, with the follow up to Stephen King’s classic story in It: Chapter Two.

The sequel to It (2017) is set to see the adult members of the Losers’ Club returning to the town of Derry in order to combat the parasitic monster that haunted the group as children. And a group of fans at CCXP in Brazil were lucky enough to see some new footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Collider’s Steve Weintraub was on hand for Warner Bros.’ presentation, where they showed off a look at the production of the film and treated what fans should expect when It: Chapter Two premieres next year.

“Thankfully, they did share a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, which looked like the type of video a studio would share with promotional partners to get them excited about the sequel. In the video, we saw director Andy Muschietti talk about what he hopes to accomplish with the anticipated sequel, saying it will be serious, more intense, and have scarier moments. The video also showed some pre-production artwork, including the different departments working on the film.

“Another part of the video showed new cast members Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and others talking about what the film is about. There wasn’t much footage from the film, but we did see a shot of the cast together walking across a bridge.

“My favorite part, however, was some video from the very first table read. While we didn’t get to see the cast reading any lines, the video showed this massive table with every cast member listed getting ready to read the script.”

Of course, that last part should excite fans as the younger cast will be brought back for the second part, and they might even share scenes with some of the A-list talent that’s playing their older counterparts.

Warner Bros. only recently released the official synopsis for the film, promising more horror and violence to descend upon the town of Derry:

“Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It: Chapter Two brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.”

It: Chapter Two is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 6, 2019.