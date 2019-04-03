First ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Footage Debuts at CinemaCon

Ahead of the release of 2017’s IT, fans were apprehensive about how a new iteration of the Stephen King classic could come to life. One of the author’s most iconic novels, the story was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1990, which many horror fans held dear to their hearts. The 2017 adaptation was not just a success, but went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest films of the year. Expectations for the second half of the adaptation, IT: Chapter Two, to hit theaters later this year, with the first look at the sequel having debuted at this year’s CinemaCon.

“Grown Beverly goes to Kersey’s house. She is looking for her father. She grew up here. A creepy woman finally opens the door and informs her that her father passed away,” Davis detailed. “She invites her in for a drink, insisting. Beverly has trouble visiting this place, calling it ‘cleaner’ when asked. She finds the love note from the first film. Down the hall, the old woman starts to contort her body and jumps out of the door frame. Over tea, the woman plays a record. There are creepy bugs on the window. They converse and joke that it is so hot here that they could die. ‘No one who dies here ever really dies,’ the woman says before a creepy stare. Beverly is caught off guard by the woman’s temporary freeze. She is sweating profusely and fanning herself with her shirt, revealing a cut on her chest. A bell sounds and the woman goes to retrieve cookies. Beverly looks at the photos on the wall in the mean time, asking about the woman’s family — her father joined the circus. The woman walks through the background with her clothes. She asks Beverly, “Are you still his little girl?” before beginning to yell and quickly rush towards her.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Davis added, “The Losers’ Club reunites, both in the past and in the present. Pennywise is flying on balloons. Romance in the past and present. Pennywise emerges from a shadow in a basement and says ‘Hello!’ to a little girl.”

Director Andy Muschietti returned to helm the sequel, which stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th.

Does this footage have you excited for the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!