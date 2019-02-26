‘IT: Chapter Two’ Star James McAvoy Had Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, and More Sign His Oscars Outfit

Hundreds of fans visited the red carpet at this weekend’s Academy Awards in hopes of getting an autograph from their favorite celebrities, with even IT: Chapter Two and Glass star James McAvoy collecting a few signatures. Rather than photographs of the celebrities, McAvoy instead collected the autographs on his outfit.

The actor shared a photo of the many signatures on his crisp white shirt while adding, “Went to the Oscars. Presented. Got mugged by sharpie wielding celebrities.”

This photo must have been from early on in the night, as the actor admitted, “I’m sure my shirt is going to be defaced by more of these entitled graffiti mentalists as the night goes on.”

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor noted that it was an impromptu decision when he saw a marker behind-the-scenes while socializing with immensely famous colleagues at the event.

“I found a Sharpie in the green room,” McAvoy revealed. “And we were just chatting with some colleagues and some friends and stuff and they’re all quite famous so I asked them if they’d sign my shirt and I thought that maybe we could auction it or something, raise some money for charity.”

The actor noted that Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael B. Jordan were some of the celebrities that he had already secured signatures from, with that roster likely increasing as the night went on. With the ceremony being a festive occasion, McAvoy noted that some adult beverages might have factored into his decision.

“I don’t quite know what we’re going to do with it. This was off the cuff and alcohol-fueled,” the actor added.

McAvoy recently starred alongside big names like Jackson and Bruce Willis in Glass and will be seen later this year in IT: Chapter Two alongside actors like Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

