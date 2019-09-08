IT CHAPTER TWO Star James McAvoy Shares Tons of Behind-the-Scenes Photos

IT CHAPTER TWO finally hit theaters this weekend, and much of the film’s cast has been celebrating by sharing behind-the-scenes photos. Yesterday, Finn Wolfhard (young Richie Tozier) posted a photo that shows just how much he’s grown since the first film. Now, James McAvoy (adult Bill Denbrough) is posting tons of photos from his time on the IT CHAPTER TWO set as well a couple of pictures from Dark Phoenix and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which both feature McAvoy’s IT co-star Jessica Chastain (adult Beverly Marsh).

“Celebrating the release of @itmovieofficial with some behind the scenes goodies. Go get it in cinemas everywhere NOW! Thanks @jessicachastain for the goodies. And@bonus point if you have seen the other movie we’re in together in this mix,” McAvoy wrote.

He soon shared another set of photos:

“Filming @itmovieofficial was fun. But The incredible graffiti art in Toronto was what we all came for. One of these was on the set of @darkphoenixmovie2019 bonus point if you can guess which one,” he added.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 80%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.