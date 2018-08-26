Jessica Chastain Celebrates Wrapping Filming on ‘It: Chapter Two’

It looks like Jessica Chastain’s time on It: Chapter Two has already come to a close.

The actress recently revealed that she has wrapped filming on the upcoming horror sequel, through a series of posts on her Instagram stories. You can check out the various snapshots, where Chastain poses with various crew members, including director Andy Muschietti, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s safe to assume that Chastain’s posts mean that filming has wrapped for her part, and not that production on It: Chapter Two has wrapped as a whole.

It: Chapter Two will see Chastain playing the older incarnation of Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis), as the “Losers Club” reunite in Derry, Pennsylvania as adults. While the film certainly isn’t Chastain’s first entry into the horror genre, she’s excited about what the project brings in particular.

“I actually love the horror genre, because I found that in the past — I think things are changing now — but in the past the horror genre [in particular] really has great female characters.” Chastain shared in a previous interview. “I’m very happy to work again in a genre that actually has empowered women. And in that genre, you usually see the person surviving at the end being the lady. Do you know what I mean? She conquers the monsters or the bad guys, and she walks away at the end.”

Joining Chastain in IT: Chapter Two are James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, Teach Grant, and Andy Bean, as well as Bill Skarsgard as the villainous Pennywise.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Skarsgard said before filming began. “It’s going to be a very different experience this time around, just given the fact that you have all of these incredible, seasoned actors to play against, as opposed to having all the kids. So it’s going to be a different experience for sure. But I’m looking forward to it.”

Are you excited for IT: Chapter Two? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

IT: Chapter Two is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.