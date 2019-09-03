New IT CHAPTER TWO Posters Highlight Young and Old Losers’ Club

Stephen King’s beloved novel IT explored a group of friends who dubbed themselves the “Losers’ Club” and their battles with an otherworldly entity in two different time periods. In 2017’s IT, director Andy Muschietti focused on the young characters while the upcoming IT CHAPTER TWO explores the characters as adults, in addition to including flashbacks to those younger characters. Ahead of the 2017 film’s release, both the cast and fans wondered who might play the grown-up version of their characters, with some of the young cast’s predictions coming true. New posters for IT CHAPTER TWO offers a side-by-side comparison of the young characters with their adult counterparts.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see how the young characters look next to the adult cast before IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters on Friday, September 6th!

Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh

James McAvoy and Jaeden Martell as Bill Denbrough

Bill Hader and Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier

Isaiah Mustafa and Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon

James Ransone and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak

Jay Ryan and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom

Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris