IT CHAPTER TWO Cost About $60-70 Million To Make

IT CHAPTER TWO arrives in theaters this weekend, bringing the adaptation of Stephen King’s epic saga to a close. Early projections have already suggested that the film will be a box office success, and some new details about the film’s budget put that into a whole new context. According to a new report from France24, CHAPTER TWO reportedly had a budget somewhere between $60-70 million.

Given the scale of CHAPTER TWO, and a lengthy runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes,

“We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” Muschietti shared earlier this year. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

Even before the film debuts, the topic of spinoffs and sequels has begun to be discussed, something that the film’s creative team aren’t completely opposed to.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” producer Barbara Muschietti said in a recent interview. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.”

“I’m sure there’s interest [in a sequel or spinoff],” Gary Dauberman, who wrote both IT films, explained in a previous interview. “But I gotta say, we want to be respectful to the material of the book. I don’t think anybody’s over there, in fact I know there’s no one over there going ‘Hey, let’s definitely do this and we could tell this story of what happened at the beaver trapping camp,’ or whatever.”

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning, as well as Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.