Step Into the World of IT CHAPTER TWO With an All-New Immersive Experience

Viewers who witnessed 2017’s IT were given a horrifying experience, which delivered a number of iconic locations in the fictional Derry, Maine that we were lucky to never have to encounter in the real world. Some fans of the film, on the other hand, might have been disappointed that the locations were merely the thing of fiction. Warner Bros. will be delivering the most devout fans of the franchise an all-new immersive experience to celebrate the release of IT CHAPTER TWO, allowing visitors to feel like they are a character in the film itself. Coming to Hollywood on August 15th is The IT Experience Chapter Two.

Per the experience’s website, “The Derry Canal Days Festival has arrived in Los Angeles! Your cherished memories of the old carnival days will be turned inside out during the 40-minute sping tingling experience. There will be over 10 immersive and terrifying interactive spaces, giving visitors a glimpse into the upcoming film.”

The event will be launching to the public on August 15th and will run through September 8th. It’ll be open every day from 2 p.m.-11 p.m. at Hollywood Blvd & Vine St. Ticketing launches on July 31st.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

The Stephen King novel was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1990, with Tim Curry playing Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Ahead of the release of the 2017 film, fans knew actor Bill Skarsgard had big shoes to fill with his take on the character, with most audiences finding him a worthy successor. The actor previously teased how much more terrifying Pennywise will be in the sequel.

“He’s scarier and he’s angrier,” Skarsgard shared with Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a couple of very brutal things in the film.”

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th. You can head to https://www.theitexperiencechaptertwo.com/ to learn more about the experience.

Will you be trying to make it into the experience? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!