IT CHAPTER TWO Writer Thinks Spinoff Films Are Possible

Stephen King's IT is one of his most beloved, and longest, novels, with director Andy Muschietti breaking up his adaptation of the story into two films, while writer Gary Dauberman thinks it's possible a spinoff could be developed based on the story's mythology. While this year's IT CHAPTER TWO might have brought an ending to the mysterious entity that had lurked underneath Derry, Maine, it's possible that, with the creature having terrorized the town for centuries, the world of the beast could be expanded and explored with all-new films.

“I do think it’s possible,” Dauberman shared with ComicBookMovie when asked about potential spinoffs. “Anything in the Stephen King Universe interests me but there’s only so much of the story we could tell in the two movies. There are definitely elements of the novel you could expand on and make its own movie. It’s just a question of whether or not people want to see it but I do think It was on this planet for a very, very, very long time and that’s a lot of bloodshed and a lot of stories to tell and I think you could do that for sure.”

The film’s writer isn’t the only one who thinks expanding the universe of the creature is possible, as director Muschietti also teased such an exploration could be developed.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” Muschietti shared with io9 earlier this year. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.”

Muschietti and his producing partner and sister Barbara Muschietti, however, admitted that IT CHAPTER TWO would be their last adaptation of the mythology.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

