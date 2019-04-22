‘IT: Chapter Two’ First Look at James McAvoy’s Bill Revealed

It still will be a few months until IT: Chapter Two sends chills down the spines of audiences everywhere, but director Andy Muschietti has shared a brand-new look at one of the film’s stars.

Muschietti recently took to Instagram to wish a belated birthday to James McAvoy, who will play the older version of Bill Denbrough in Chapter Two. Attached to the well wishes were an official still of McAvoy’s Bill in the film, which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set 27 years after the previous film, IT: Chapter Two features the grown-up Losers’ Club reuniting in the small town of Derry, Maine after believing they had defeated an otherworldly monster decades prior, hoping to vanquish the threat once and for all. And based off of what we already know about the film, it sounds like the behind-the-scenes process of the film was pretty unique.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” Bill Skarsgard, who will return as Pennywise, shared with Collider. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and Andy and the kids did. They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them. It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

“He’s amazing. The guy who plays the clown is terrifying,” McAvoy said of Skarsgard in a previous interview. “He’s a lovely guy, and yet he really freaked me out. I remember standing there with the rest of the cast, all these adults, and we’d all done weird freaky stuff. And we are all looking at each other going, ‘I don’t like being here. I don’t like being an actor today.’ He really did, he really freaked me out. I never liked clowns as a kid.”

What do you think of the first official look at McAvoy in IT: Chapter Two?

IT: Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6th.