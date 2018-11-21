New ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Synopsis Revealed

Stephen King’s IT was published in 1986 before it was adapted into a miniseries in 1990. Last year’s IT was one of the most successful movies of the year, resulting in the follow-up film IT: Chapter Two, debuting on September 6, 2019. Warner Bros. recently revealed brief details about the plot, which are exactly what we all expected them to be.

Per press release, Warner Bros. teased, “Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, IT: Chapter Two brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.”

While the above details reveal nothing unexpected about the upcoming film, we can at least get excited by the reminder that, yes, this movie really is happening and we’ll get to see how the story reaches its conclusion next year. However, given the immense success of the first film, we won’t be surprised if Warner Bros. finds a way to milk the property even further, which could come in the form of a prequel or TV series adaptation.

The original film depicted a group of friends banding together to face real-world bullies, only to realize they’ve all also been the target of an otherworldly threat lurking their small town. The Losers’ Club bands together to face their fears, seemingly defeating their foe, only to have to reconvene 27 years later when the threat returns.

The new film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Skarsgard previously noted that this changed the dynamic of the production both on and off screen.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” the actor shared with Collider. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and Andy and the kids did. They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them. It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

Stay tuned for details on IT: Chapter Two, which lands in theaters on September 6, 2019.

