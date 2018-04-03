Idris Elba and Jessica Chastain Both Interested in ‘IT’ Sequel

This year’s adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT became a huge success, confirming that a sequel will be landing in theaters in 2019 to finish what this film began. During a recent interview, Molly’s Game co-stars Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba both expressed interest in possibly portraying the adult versions of two of the characters from the first film.

“Well, I love [director] Andy and [producer] Barbara [Muschietti],” Chastain told ScreenRant about the possibility of being in the sequel. “I worked with them on Andy’s directorial debut, you know, his film, Mama. His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given Chastain’s physical similarities to IT star Sophia Lillis, her name has regularly come up when fans begin to theorize who could star in the sequel. While Chastain is clearly interested, she tried to remain ambivalent about whether this will actually pan out.

“Listen, of course, I want to work… they’re my friends. They’re like my family,” Chastain added. “Anything that they’re doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.”

Elba, on the other hand, has yet to see IT and is somewhat oblivious to the idea of playing Mike, who was played by Chosen Jacobs in this year’s film.

“I haven’t seen It. I haven’t seen it! Is that bad?” Elba admitted. “I haven’t seen it! I’ve been working! I’ve been directing.”

Chastain joked that he hadn’t seen the movie yet due to his fear of horror movies, to which Elba replied, “A little bit. No. Yes. A little bit.”

After discovering Chastain’s connection to the filmmakers, Elba chimed in, “Get me in! I LOVE THAT MOVIE!”

In Stephen King’s novel, a group of kids discovers that a supernatural entity is plaguing their small town of Derry, Maine, appearing every 27 years to kidnap and kill children. These friends band together, referring to themselves as the “Losers’ Club,” and confront the entity. Despite their best efforts, they must regroup 27 years later to finish the job they started.

In 1990, a two-part miniseries was developed from the more than 1,100-page novel, alternating between the story of kids and story of adults.

This year’s film went a different route with its adaptation, focusing instead on the kids’ storyline while the sequel will tell the story of the adults, while also incorporating flashbacks.

The IT sequel is slated to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.

[H/T ScreenRant]