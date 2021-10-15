It’s September 1st and “Happy Halloween” Is Already Trending On Twitter

September 1st is upon us and while some folks are still soaking in the end of summer, many are already thinking ahead to fall. The next season doesn't technically start until the 22nd, but that's not stopping people from celebrating the fact that spooky season is just around the corner. In fact, "Happy Halloween" is currently trending on Twitter.

Halloween may still be two months away, but this isn't the first time September marked the beginning of the holiday season. Horror fans also took to Twitter this time last year to kick off the fall feels. There's a lot to look forward to this season from Disney's Halloween plans to upcoming Freeform events. There are also a lot of horror films to get excited about. Nia DaCosta's Candyman is currently playing in theatres and the highly-anticipated Halloween Kills is hitting theaters next month, but Blumhouse is already doing some major promoting and a new Halloween series blu-ray set is coming soon.

You can check out some of the "Happy Halloween" tweets that started trending on September 1st below...