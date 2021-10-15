It’s September 1st and “Happy Halloween” Is Already Trending On Twitter
September 1st is upon us and while some folks are still soaking in the end of summer, many are already thinking ahead to fall. The next season doesn't technically start until the 22nd, but that's not stopping people from celebrating the fact that spooky season is just around the corner. In fact, "Happy Halloween" is currently trending on Twitter.
Halloween may still be two months away, but this isn't the first time September marked the beginning of the holiday season. Horror fans also took to Twitter this time last year to kick off the fall feels. There's a lot to look forward to this season from Disney's Halloween plans to upcoming Freeform events. There are also a lot of horror films to get excited about. Nia DaCosta's Candyman is currently playing in theatres and the highly-anticipated Halloween Kills is hitting theaters next month, but Blumhouse is already doing some major promoting and a new Halloween series blu-ray set is coming soon.
You can check out some of the "Happy Halloween" tweets that started trending on September 1st below...
Can't Argue Logic
it’s september, which is basically october, so happy halloween guys pic.twitter.com/qLyWGVXUzR— dani (@danielleshular) September 1, 2021
Time to Celebrate
ITS OFFICIALLY SEPTEMBER 1ST!! 🍂🎃 WHICH MEANS ITS BASICALLY HALLOWEEN 🕷🕯🪦💀👻🖤🕸🎃✨
HAPPY HALLOWEEN GHOULIES🎃🖤🕸✨🎃🖤🕸✨🎃🖤🕸✨🎃🖤🕸🎃🖤✨🕸 pic.twitter.com/nR5GUXZBps— 𝕯𝖎𝖘𝖓𝖊𝖞 𝖌𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖑🎃 (@spookyyspice_) September 1, 2021
Season's Greetings
Happy Halloween guys 🎃🎃🎃🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/9T6fJhjBcv— 🍁🍂Fall La-Tay🍁🍂 (@tinytaypt3) September 1, 2021
It's His Time
It’s September 1st...
Happy Halloween Season! 🎃🍂 pic.twitter.com/pwOkKtau5G— Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) September 1, 2021
Time to Get Spooky
officially september first happy halloween everyone pic.twitter.com/tWF9INDIM3— v (@dearestviatrix) September 1, 2021
Mood Board Set
happy halloween pic.twitter.com/HFoeUFjj8i— alondra🪐 (@spookyaloo) September 1, 2021
Time to Decorate
Happy Halloween from my very inviting doormat ❤️🔪 pic.twitter.com/UZULChnqe0— Briana🪓 (@briianabink) September 1, 2021
Love This Energy
i refuse to be controlled by a calendar. Happy Halloween everybody— 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 𓅪 (@cherryyxbaby) September 1, 2021
Facts
If people who like Christmas can celebrate a whole month early then so can I!!!!!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN #Halloween pic.twitter.com/VGj2D7KkCe— Con(тнєу,тнєм) (@ConMastor) September 1, 2021