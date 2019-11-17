James Gunn Shares Behind-the-Scenes Birghtburn Photos in Honor of Its Release in Japan

Back in May, the James Gunn-produced superhero horror movie Brightburn was released in theaters. The film starred Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner, and followed the story of a baby who arrives on Earth and is discovered and taken in by a married couple. As the boy grows older, he discovers that he has powers but doesn’t lean into the idea of using them for good. The movie only just opened in Japan this week, so Gunn is celebrating the film’s expansion by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos.

“If you’re in Japan you can check out #Brightburn #ブライトバーン #恐怖の拡散者 in theaters now,” Gunn wrote.

Michael Rooker, who is best known for playing Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, also appeared in Brightburn as “The Big T” and included a hilarious commented on Gunn’s post:

“When do we get to see some of that sexy animal magnetism of Michael Rooker‘s character……Please oh please Mr. Gunn,” he wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, too:

“I’ve been waiting for Brightburn [to] come out in Japan!! Finally, I saw it two days ago. It was amaaaaazing!!!!!! I wanted you to come to Japan,” @mamiyade wrote.

“Thanks! I’ll be back in not too long,” Gunn replied.

Another fan chimed in the comments to ask about Gunn’s upcoming film, The Suicide Squad.

“When [do] we get to see Suicide Squad trailer. I can’t wait please reply,” @kareemiismail asked.

“Not for a long time. We’re not even halfway finished filming,” Gunn revealed.

The Suicide Squad is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Brightburn is currently available for home viewing in the U.S., and Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.