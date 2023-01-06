M3GAN Becomes Certified Fresh

Last night featured the long-awaited debut of one of the most-anticipated new names in horror. The new Blumhouse movie, M3GAN, was finally released months after the titular character became an instant hit on social media. The film was written by Malignant scribe Akela Cooper and follows a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion, but the creation turns bad and things take a dark turn. M3GAN had a strong preview night last night, earning $2.75 million, and is expected to earn between $15 and $20 million for Universal over the weekend. Not only are people going out to the theater to see M3GAN, but the movie is also getting impressive reviews. At the time of this writing, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 127 reviews and a 78% audience score after 100+ reviews.

M3GAN's high score means it's officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the review site's recent tweet about M3GAN's high status below:

Producer Jason Blum has also been chronicling M3GAN's success on Twitter. "Going up. Now 97. I can't stop tweeting. I'm so excited," he tweeted earlier this week. You can view some of his posts below:

Going up. Now 97. I can’t stop tweeting. I’m so excited. pic.twitter.com/SoKWGhAjHn — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 4, 2023

She’s heating up — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 6, 2023

You can read the official synopsis for M3GAN here: "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

Is M3GAN 2 Happening?

A recent article from The New York Times revealed Blumhouse is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, and it teased the future of M3GAN.

"It was actually Mr. Wan who got the ball rolling on M3GAN," the article reads. "Atomic Monster first pitched the idea to Warner Bros. executives, who passed, in part because Warner already has the Annabelle evil doll series. Mr. Wan then brought the project to Mr. [Jason] Blum, who pounced. Universal is so pleased with how M3GAN turned out that it is already talking about a M3GAN sequel. TikTok posts tagged #M3GAN have been viewed 300 million times since the trailer was released a month ago."

