Jason Blum Shares the Scariest Movie He’s Ever Seen

Jason Blum is one of the most notable names in horror today. As the head of Blumhouse, he has introduced franchises like The Purge and extended the life of Halloween, among many others, and has a reputation for making huge profits on modest budgets. While speaking with the press in support of Halloween Kills, Blum was quizzed on a pretty obvious question in that context: what is his personal pick for the scariest movie ever? The answer: Friday the 13th, a franchise that has been stuck in limbo for a while, and which Blum has been quizzed about in the past, with some fans hoping it might make its way to Blumhouse.

He also praised some other horror classics. Suggestions he had for Halloween viewing include Friday the 13th, Halloween, and Psycho.

“The scariest movie for me was Friday the 13th,” Blum told ComicBook. “Although, I’ve never been as scared as when the first time I saw the movie, but the most scared I’ve ever been seeing any movie was Friday the 13th. I was too young when I saw it and it just destroyed me. So that’s a movie that we should all watch in October. And then, obviously, they’re less associated with Halloween too, but I think in terms of the best scary movie director, I think is Hitchcock. And I think you’d do pretty well watching Psycho on Halloween, too.”

Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street were the two most successful slasher franchises to come out of the trend born with the original Halloween in 1978.

There might be new Friday the 13th on the horizon, finally. The long-running lawsuit over the rights to the original Friday the 13th screenplay has been resolved, and franchise actor Corey Feldman said over the summer that he had heard things were resolved and ready to move forward.

“I think if we do any reboots, the reboot should be the Tommy vs. Jason reboot,” Feldman said back in July. “Interestingly enough, some guy came up to me at a party, this is true, two weeks ago, and said he has resolved the rights issues. He’s a lawyer, and he has resolved the rights issues around Friday the 13th, and that things are working out, and now they’ll be able to start making Friday the 13th movies again.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.