Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gets Supernatural in New Film Shrine

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is returning to the world of the supernatural, just not in the way that most people are hoping for. Currently starring on The Walking Dead, Morgan is well-known for his role as monster-hunting father John Winchester on The CW’s long-running series Supernatural, despite having only appeared on the show a handful of times. There’s no word as to whether or not Morgan will be returning for the 15th and final season this year, but he will be getting a taste of something similar with his next project.

According to a new report from Deadline, Morgan has been cast in the lead role of Screen Gems’ upcoming supernatural thriller, Shine. The film is based on James Herbert’s novel of the same name, and Screem Gems has tapped Evan Spiliotopoulos to direct.

Shrine tells the story of a disgraced journalist who stumbles upon a series of “seemingly divine” miracles in a New England town. He tries to use these miracles to resurrect his career only to discover that they are more sinister than he originally thought.

Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi will produce Shrine on behalf of Ghost House productions, alongside Rob Tapert. Ghost House previously teamed up with Morgan for the 2012 horror feature The Possession, which grossed more than $85 million at the global box office on a mere $14 million budget.

Production on Shrine is set to begin in February 2020, with Romel Adam overseeing for Ghost House and Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar overseeing for Screen Gems.

Morgan most-recently reprised his role as John Winchester for Supernatural‘s 300th episode earlier this year, reuniting with Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Mary (Samantha Smith). With the series coming to a close in the upcoming season, every fan is hoping that he’ll appear at least one more time in a Supernatural victory lap. At this time, there’s been no news as to whether or not he’ll make it back.

