‘Jigsaw’ Set To Win Opening Weekend At The Box Office

Jigsaw seems set to become the latest horror movie to top the box office in 2017.

The latest installment of the Saw franchise is set to debut with at least $15 million in its first weekend, and possibly more than $16 million, after opening to $7.1 million on Friday, including $1.6 million in Thursday night early screenings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even at $16 million, Jigsaw will be coming in under expectations, which had the film tracking to open with $18-20 million. Still, that’s significantly better than the competition during this mild box office weekend.

Jigsaw is the eighth film in the Saw franchise and the first in seven years since Saw 3D supposedly concluded the series. The franchise has been a proven winner for Lionsgate in the past. Be sure to check out ComicBook.com’s Jigsaw review.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween slides into second place after winning the box office last weekend. The film earned $2.8 million in its second Friday at the box office, setting up a $9.3 million weekend. The film’s total should stand at $34.8 million by Monday.

Geostorm looks likely to end up in third place this weekend. The film earned $1.54 million on Friday and is estimated to earn $5.4 million over the weekend. That will bring the film’s total to $23.3 million, which is still not nearly enough to cover its $100 million budget.

Blumhouse’s latest horror offering Happy Death Day earned $1.52 million in its fourth Friday at the box office. The film is set for a weekend total of $4.7 million, which will bring its box office total to $48 million.

Blade Runner 2049 rounds out the top five this weekend. The film earned $1.1 million on Friday and will earn a total of $4 million for the weekend, bringing its overall box office total to $81.4 million.

Filling out the top ten this weekend is opener Thank You for Your Service, biographical firefighter film Only the Brave, Jacke Chan action flick The Foreigner, Matt Damon’s Suburbicon, and Stephen King adaptation It.

1. Jigsaw

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7.1 million

Weekend: $16.3 million

A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier.

Jigsaw is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, and stars Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, and Hannah Emily Anderson.

Saw 3D was originally deemed to be the final installment of the Saw series of horror movies, but Lionsgate revived the franchise for Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series that began in 2004.

2. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Week Two

Last Week: No. 1

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $9.3 million

Total: $34.8 million

After venturing to a haunted campground, Madea, Bam and Hattie must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the boogeyman appear.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween was written, directed, and stars Tyler Perry. The film also stars Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Diamond White, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall, Brock O’Hurn, and Tito Ortiz.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is the tenth film in the Madea series, a sequel to 2016’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and the third Madea film, following Madea’s Witness Protection and the first Boo!, not adapted from a stage play.

3. Geostorm

Week Two

Friday: $1.54 million

Weekend: $5.4 million

Total: $23.3 million

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong: the system built to protect Earth is attacking it, and it becomes a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone along with it.

Geostorm is directed by Dean Devlin and stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Richard Schiff, Robert Sheehan, Daniel Wu, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris and Andy García.

4. Happy Death Day

Week Three

Last Week: No.3

Friday: $1.52 million

Weekend: $4.7 million

Total: $23.3 million

Tree Gelbman is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter. As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

Happy Death Day is directed by Christopher B. Landon and written by Scott Lobdell. The film stars Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard.

5. Blade Runner 2049

Week Four

Last Week: No. 4

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $7.2 million

Total: $74 million

Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. In addition to Gosling and Ford, the film stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.