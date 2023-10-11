John Carpenter Confirms New Lost Themes Album Is in the Works (Exclusive)

John Carpenter's films are iconic for a number of reasons, from their storylines to their performances to the filmmaker's direction, with the music for those films also making a major impact on audiences. Back in 2015, he released the album Lost Themes, which was comprised of entirely original music, which would lead to Lost Themes II in 2016 and then Lost Themes III: Alive After Death in 2021. Carpenter and his collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies aren't slowing down anytime soon, as he recently confirmed that a new Lost Themes album was on the way. The filmmaker's latest project, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, premieres on Peacock on October 13th.

While speaking with ComicBook.com about plans to do more live shows, Carpenter detailed, "No plans, exactly, but we'll see what happens. We have another Lost Themes in the making coming up, so we'll see. Never say never in this business."

Carpenter took his first Lost Themes albums on global tours, and also toured in support of Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, which featured remastered versions of his iconic cinematic themes. His latest album, Anthology II: Movie Themes 1976-1988, is out now. Carpenter, his son Cody, and Davies also crafted the scores to David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy and last year's Firestarter.

His latest project, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, also includes all-new original music.

The new series is described, "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers."

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams premieres on Peacock on October 13th. Stay tuned for updates on Lost Themes IV. Anthology II: Movie Themes 1976-1988 is on sale now.

