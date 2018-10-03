John Carpenter Interested in Making a New Horror Movie, Depending on Where It Takes Place

Filmmaker John Carpenter is having a big year, thanks to the upcoming sequel to his 1978 classic Halloween, which saw him serving as executive producer and composer. With his return to the franchise he co-created, fans are wondering if he’d ever return to the director’s chair, which he’d be happy to do so long as he can shoot someplace warm.

“I would love to direct something, if it’s the right thing to do at my age,” Carpenter joked with Entertainment Weekly. “I’m not going to make another Thing, I’ll tell you that. I’m not going to the Arctic again. I’m not going to do that. I want to take it easy. I want to enjoy myself!”

Carpenter’s The Thing took place at an Antarctic research station which discovers an otherworldly entity that can replicate living things and begins to replace the station’s crew. The cast and crew suffered through freezing temperatures in extreme climates to create a believable landscape.

The filmmaker would be far more compelled to shoot a new film if it would offer him the opportunity to visit a more welcoming climate.

“You think I should?” Carpenter pondered. “I’ve wanted to do something in Europe and I’ve wanted to do something in Venice. I haven’t gotten a story for it though. What a place! What a strange place! And Venice is sinking! Wow. But I don’t know. I’d love to do something in Europe. That would be fun to do.”

The filmmaker’s career launched into the stratosphere after directing Halloween in 1978, going on to deliver audiences iconic horror films like The Fog, Christine, and Prince of Darkness. The last film he directed, The Ward, landed in 2010. In the almost decade since, Carpenter has had different priorities from directing genre films.

“There are two important things in my life, though. Basketball, when the season starts, and video games,” Carpenter confessed. “And to play video games you have to sit in a chair and not really get up and do anything. I love that. That’s my job now, to sit around and do nothing!”

Fans might still have to wait a while longer to get a new horror film from Carpenter, but he’s kept himself busy releasing albums of original music and touring the world.

The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

