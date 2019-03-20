Jordan Peele Dressed Exactly Like Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’ for ‘Us’ Interview

Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated new horror film, Us, hits theaters this week and the director is out promoting the movie in the best of ways. One eagle-eyed fan noticed that Peele was dressed in a way that will bring joy to any horror fan: like Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) from The Shining. This is doubly interesting considering Peele’s film is opening only two weeks before Pet Sematary, which (like The Shining) is an adaptation of a Stephen King novel.

A fan shared a side-by-side image to Twitter, and Peele had a hilarious responded.

All work and no play…. https://t.co/opEOpI7FVH — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 20, 2019

“Jordan Peele out here literally dressed as Jack Torrance,” @MaxCorn wrote.

“All work and no play….,” Peele responded.

Many fans were also quick to comment on the post.

“King of all Easter eggs.. we stan,” @Wale replied.

“Don’t believe this was by coincidence,” @cdsmithdpd added.

“Does this mean you are doing the remake of The Shining?,” @blckcanary83 asked.

While it’s unlikely Peele will be remaking The Shining, he is taking the reigns on the new The Twilight Zone reboot, which is set to debut on CBS All Access on April 1st. Not only is the multi-talented Peele executive producing, but he will also be serving as the series’ regular host/narrator.

If you are hoping for more The Shining content, however, you can look forward to the upcoming Doctor Sleep. Mike Flanagan, the creative mind behind The Haunting of Hill House, wrapped production on the Ewan McGregor-led The Shining sequel back in December.

For most of his career, Peele has been widely known for his comedy, having been a cast member on MADtv and co-creating the sketch show Key and Peele with his long time comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key. However, Peele has been venturing further into the world of horror ever since the success of Get Out, which earned him an Academy Award in 2018 for Best Original Screenplay.

Us will be starring Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Winston Duke (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War), Emmy-winner Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, The Comedy), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Get Down), and Anna Diop (Titans, 24: Legacy).

Us hits theaters on March 22nd.

