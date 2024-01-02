Jordan Peele Teases His Next Film Could Be His Favorite One Yet

Jordan Peele has directed three feature films, all of which have earned critical acclaim and tremendous praise from audiences, but the filmmaker recently teased that his upcoming fourth film could end up being his "favorite" yet. Given his track record, that feels like a bold promise that this new project could be so effective, though many filmmakers are often more focused and excited by their future projects than the things they accomplished in the past. No details about Peele's fourth directorial effort have been released, but last month, it was delayed by Universal Pictures from its initial December 25th release date, leaving it unknown when the project could be unveiled.

"This has been ... Obviously, it's been an interesting year because the writer's strike had had me in a state of listening, and that's where I need to be," Peele revealed on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast. "I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I'm psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right."

With all three of Peele's directorial efforts, plot details have been kept tightly under wraps ahead of their release, with even the promotional materials often only hinting at some of the themes such films will explore, only for the full-length experiences to reveal the complex themes he has created.

In the case of 2022's Nope, fans are still dissecting the sci-fi adventure to try to uncover all of the various mysteries that didn't have concrete answers. For example, fans have been speculating about a character that appeared in trailers for Nope that was omitted from the theatrical cut of the movie.

"There's a character that people are growing more and more interested in, you've seen briefly in the trailer, in one of the trailers for Nope, but he's not in the film, and I would imagine there will be some discovery about this character," the filmmaker teased to the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year.

Going along with directing features, Peele has produced projects through his Monkeypaw Productions. Last month not only saw Peele's fourth directorial effort delayed, but also a movie from Monkeypaw. Stay tuned for updates on Peele's upcoming projects.

