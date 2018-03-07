‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Interested in Joining ‘Scream’ Franchise

In the world of horror, one of the most sure-fire successes is tapping into the nostalgia of the ’90s, with Goosebumps, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and IT all heading back to the big screen. Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Karen Gillan is in full support of the ’90s revival, recently joking that she wished she could star in a Scream film for the sole reason of her Scottish accent adding humor to the series’ intimidating phone calls.

“I think probably remaking Scream–to play the killer in Scream!” Gillan shared with GameSpot of a ’90s property she’d like to revive. “I just have this idea that it would be so funny to have like, a really Scottish girl on the end of the phone. Like, ‘What’s your favorite scary movie?’”

When asked about if she was a horror fan, the actress added, “I am, I do like a ’90s process-of-elimination teenage slasher movie.”

Understandably, she went on to note that Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer were some of her favorite horror films, in addition to The Exorcist.

Having starred in massive Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Gillan is a worldwide star in her own right, but that didn’t stop her from having a fangirl moment recently.

“I met the girl from The Exorcist [Linda Blair] recently. I’ve never been more starstruck,” Gillan confessed.

Gillan herself is no stranger to the horror genre, having starred in films like Oculus and In a Valley of Violence.

The legacy of the Scream franchise, which reinvigorated the slasher genre thanks to a witty and self-aware script from Kevin Williamson, continues to be felt to this day. The last theatrical installment debuted in 2011, with MTV adapting to the concept to the small screen.

Last summer, star Neve Campbell looked back on her experience of making the film and the impact it has had in the horror world.

“Scream was an absolute blast. We shot in Santa Rosa, California, outside of San Francisco, for a summer,” the actress explained to Entertainment Weekly. “None of us really thought it’d be huge. We had no idea. We knew the script was good, but we would literally sit together at night after long days, covered in blood, and we’d say, ‘Do you think that maybe there might be a Halloween costume?’ Twenty years later, I still see them.”

The third season of the Scream series, which is reduced to six episodes, is expected to premiere this month on MTV.

Karen Gillan can next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, hitting theaters on April 27th.

