Killer Klowns From Outer Space Is Coming to Netflix

Based on its name alone, Killer Klowns From Outer Space is a seminal ’80s horror-comedy, with the film itself being as absurd and entertaining as its title implies. Whether you’ve seen the film before or are intrigued by the title, you’ll be able to watch the film when it arrives on Netflix on April 1st, hopefully introducing audiences to the glee of victims being cocooned in cotton candy so creatures from another planet can slurp them up with silly straws. The film’s cult following has grown so strong over the years that even Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights has debuted attractions honoring the bizarre narrative.

In the original 1988 film, “When teenagers Mike (Grant Cramer) and Debbie (Suzanne Snyder) see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage.”

The film comes from creators the Chiodo Brothers, who have previously teased that a new project in the franchise was in the works.

“I used to say don’t hold your breath, but things have been happening right now… I would say you can hold your breath now,” the pair shared at a convention back in 2018. “The success of IT recently has kind of educated some of the people in the industry that… clowns are cool, clowns are scary… they’re looking at horror properties now more seriously than ever. I can say, something will be happening with Killer Klowns from Outer Space in the near future. Absolutely.”

Reports emerged later that year that SYFY was in talks to continue the series in some capacity, as another horror-comedy series from the ’80s, Critters, was also recently revived with both a new movie and a TV series.

“We’ve been working on a sequel since the day after we made [Killer Klowns from Outer Space]. I mean we have tons of ideas on different directions we can take it,” Stephen Chiodo shared with The Odd Podcast in 2016. “There’s been a lot of legal issues, a lot of financial difficulties. We’ve had deals people presented us with that we weren’t really interested in. There is something that’s going to happen. We are currently working on something. But it doesn’t mean that it’s coming out next week.”

Check out Killer Klowns from Outer Space on Netflix on April 1st.

