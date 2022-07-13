KillRoy Was Here: Kevin Smith's NFT Movie Released

NFTs or "non-fungible tokens" have become a devisive topic, but many celebriteis have NFT-related projects in the works. Earlier this year, it was reported that director Kevin Smith planned to sell his upcoming horror anthology film, KillRoy Was Here, as an NFT. Smith partnered with Secret Network's Legendao to launch NFTs of the movie, which will mark the first in history released in this format. Yesterday, Smith took to Instagram to announce the release of the film.

"KillRoy is HERE! The legends at @scrtnetwork make history today with the release of my 14th film, called KILLROY WAS HERE! Produced by @semkhorstudios and made with the students at @ringlingcollege down in #sarasota, this horror anthology stars @jaymewes, @chrisjerichofozzy, @harleyquinnsmith and more in twisted tales of a local legend who murders anyone who'd hurt a kid! @robertkurtzmanmufx created KillRoy as well as all the bloody gags (like the fake blade in Harley's face) in my homage to #creepshow and #talesfromthedarkside that I shot before and after my heart attack! KillRoy is making minor history today as the first film minted as an NFT! Join the mint party with me & @jaymewes on @twitter Spaces at 9amPST / NoonEST and get your KillRoy at the link in my bio!" Smith wrote. You can check out some images from KillRoy Was Here below:

Smith directed the script written by him and Andy McElfresh, and it's described as a "throwback anthology horror pic featuring a creature that kills evil adults at the behest of victimized kids." The movie along with exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and a commentary track will be launched as a 5,555-piece generative art NFT collection on Secret Network's primary NFT minting platform, Legendao, which will collaborate with Semkhor and Curio, the premier NFT platform for entertainment brands.

"When you buy the KillRoy NFT, you get exclusive access to the movie. But more importantly, the specific version of KillRoy you get is YOUR KillRoy to do with whatever you want: Make your own movie, turn it into a cartoon, license him for lunchboxes!" Smith explained. "We started the story, now YOU get to continue it with your very own version of our titular character! And along with a brand new chapter I'll shoot next year, the shorts and animation that the KillRoy NFT owners create with their own KillRoy's will make up the bulk of our sequel anthology. The KillRoy NFT offers an exciting and unique opportunity to go from art collector to collaborating artist!"

KillRoy Was Here isn't Smith's only new movie. This month, the director also debuted the highly-anticipated trailer for Clerks III. Clerks III is coming to select theatres on September 13th and 15th.

You can learn more about KillRoy Was Here HERE.