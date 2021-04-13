Kevin Smith To Sell Killroy Was Here Horror Movie as NFT

✖

Kevin Smith might be one of the most prolific indie directors of our current era, with his genre-bending films impacting audiences in some fascinating ways. On Tuesday, a new report revealed just how Smith plans to release his latest project — through the growing world of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Smith will reportedly be auctioning off his latest horror anthology film, Killroy Was Here, as an NFT. Whoever ends up winning the auction will not only own the NFT, but also the rights to exhibit, distribute, and stream the project wherever they see fit.

"As an indie artist, I’m always looking for a new platform through which to tell a story,” Smith said in a statement. “And Crypto has the potential to provide that, while also intersecting with our almost 25 years of experience selling real world collectibles online and at the brick-and-mortar Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. Back in 1994, we took Clerks up to Sundance and sold it. Selling Killroy as an NFT feels very similar: whoever buys it could choose to monetize it traditionally, or simply own a film that nobody ever sees but them. We’re not trying to raise financing by selling NFT’s for a Killroy movie; the completed Killroy movie IS the NFT. And If this works, we suddenly have a new stage on which I and other, better artists than me can tell our stories.”

Smith also announced the launch of Jay and Silent Bob's Crypto Studio, an NFT gallery that will showcase and sell art surrounding his and Jason Mewes' iconic characters. Curated by Smith and his crew, the gallery will deal in "Smokin' Tokens", which will feature 3D art from different Jay and Silent Bob movies on a monthly basis. The tokens will be available in green, orange, yellow, or purple, and three Platinum Token packs come with all four colors of the Smokin’ Token. There will even be an exclusive Platinum Token, which grants the bearer a "Crypto Cameo" in the upcoming Clerks III.

The first drop also includes a teaser for Killroy, before the film itself is sold as an NFT in Drop 2. The first drop will also feature fanart pieces from an array of artists, with art including Jay, Silent Bob, Moody, Buddy Christ, or The Secret Stash.

“This allows us to shine a spotlight on artists we love and introduce the community to their style by way of our characters," Smith added. "We provide the Jay and Silent Bob, you provide the art, our partner Semkhor mints the NFT, and we split the profits. I’ve earned money off of Jay and Silent Bob for years now, so it’s nice to provide a licensed place where others can do the same.”

h/t: Deadline