Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho Gets Home Video Release Date

Edgar Wright’s latest film, Last Night in Soho, suffered a number of release date delays due to the coronavirus pandemic before finally landing in theaters this past October, with fans of the film now having the opportunity to add the experience to their collection when the movie hits home video next month. In addition to the film being made available, there will also be a number of special features and behind-the-scenes featurettes that explore how the unsettling experience was brought to life. Last Night in Soho lands on Digital HD on January 4, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 14, 2022.

In Last Night in Soho, “Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.”

Home video special features are as follows:

Making-of Featurettes Meet Eloise – An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life. Dreaming of Sandie – A closer look at the characters of Sandie and Jack and why Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were the perfect actors to embody the essence of the time period. Smoke and Mirrors – The cast and crew break down how lighting, makeup, special effects, and creative camerawork came together to create a collision between the present day and 1960’s time periods. On the Streets of Soho – The cast and crew discuss the importance of shooting on location in Soho and the complexity of transforming the city streets back in time. Time Traveling – A look into how the music, costume design, and production design of the film work together to immerse the audience into the world of 1960’s Soho.

Deleted Scenes

Animatics First Dream Shadow Men Murder Final Confrontation

Extras Hair & Makeup Tests Lighting & VFX Tests Wide-Angle Witness Cam Action Town Hall Steadicam Rehearsal

“Downtown” Music Video

Trailers

Feature Commentary with director/co-writer Edgar Wright, editor Paul Machliss, and composer Steve Price

Feature Commentary with director/co-writer Edgar Wright and co-writer Kristy Wilson-Cairns

You can grab Last Night in Soho on Digital HD on January 4, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 14, 2022.

