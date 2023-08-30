Surprising Horror Film Already Available to Stream

After the Dark Universe fizzled out, Universal pivoted its strategy significantly and focused on standalone retellings of its most popular IP: the Universal Monsters. Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man was a pandemic-era hit and The Last Voyage of the Demeter turned out to be one of the freshest takes on Dracula movie-goers have seen in decades. Because Demeter has performed disastrously at the box office, Universal has already shifted the film to streaming.

As of Tuesday, cinemaphiles hoping to watch the latest vampiric flick can now purchase it wherever movies are sold digitally. While The Last Voyage of the Demeter isn't included on a subscription-based streaming service just quite yet, it is available to purchase as a digital film at marketplaces such as Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, and other similar services. As of this writing, the rental price for the film digitally is $19.99 while purchasing it is $24.99. It has yet to be seen when the film will be available on physical home media or on a streaming service.

What is The Last Voyage of the Demeter About?

Here's how Universal describes The Last Voyage of the Demeter: "Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo-fifty unmarked wooden crates-from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter features a cast that's lead by Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew. The film also stars Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate. The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised) and Javier Botet (It films, Mama).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now available on digital film marketplaces.