‘Legacies’: “Malivore” Photos and Synopsis Released

The CW has released photos and the official synopsis for “Malivore,” the upcoming fifth episode of Legacies‘ first season.

The episode will see the Alaric (Matt Davis) have the students of the Salvatore School form an honor council, something that causes even more tension between the students while Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) attempts to find out more about Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) whose past remains a mystery. To top it off, there’s still the issue of the magical creatures who have been attacking ever since Landon took the knife in the season premiere meaning there is no shortage of issues to be dealt with. You can check out both the gallery and the synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7682]

ELECTION FEVER — Tensions rise among the students after Alaric (Matthew Davis) decides to give the students a bigger voice by forming an honor council. Determined to find out more about Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) past, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) does a series of magical tests on him. Meanwhile, Alaric and Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridge) take on the next creature to try and find out what they want and where they are coming from. Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Penny Cox.

The latest chapter of The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies follows students at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted as they learn to control their abilities and impulses. It’s something that fans have taken an interest to despite dissatisfaction with the conclusion of its predecessor, The Originals, something that showrunner Julie Plec told reporters during a visit to the show’s set was something she hoped for.

“I hope what they love is the familiarity and the nostalgia of the way that we tell these stories,” Plec said. “The way that we live, deeply rooted in emotion and friendship and love and all those great things. I hope what they appreciate is how new it feels tonally and so different from what we’ve done in the past as well. I think that the show we’re pushing humor a lot harder. We’re hoping, as you see in episodes to come, we really brought it out our tone. We’re embracing our inner comedians and having a lot of fun with that. We’ve never gotten to do that before. Just be blatantly funny. And then hopefully the monsters, I think, will get everybody excited but I can’t talk too much about those.”

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET following Supernatural on The CW.