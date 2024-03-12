Leprechaun Marathon Airing on SYFY on St. Patrick's Day

A beloved horror tradition is set to continue this weekend, as SYFY will be delivering audiences a marathon of the fan-favorite Leprechaun franchise, which will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and run through the early hours of March 18th. Over the course of the day, fans will be able to check out all eight entries in the franchise. For those who might not be able to tune into the marathon, the first seven entries in the series are available to stream on Peacock. The Leprechaun marathon will be kicking off this Sunday, March 17th at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The full broadcast schedule is as follows:

Sunday, March 17th

9:30 a.m. ET – Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood

11:32 a.m. ET – Leprechaun V: In The Hood

1:37 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 4: In Space

3:42 p.m. ET – Leprechaun III



5:47 p.m. ET – Leprechaun II

7:47 p.m. ET – Leprechaun

9:47 p.m. ET – Leprechaun Origins

11:40 p.m. ET – Leprechaun Returns

Monday, March 18th

1:40 a.m. ET – Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood

6 a.m. ET – Leprechaun II

8 a.m. ET – Leprechaun III

The debut entry into the series is described, "When a greedy tourist steals a leprechaun's pot of gold, the evil sprite goes on a murderous mission to get it back."

With last year marking the first installment's 30th anniversary, director Mark Jones reflectred on what made the series so endearing to audiences.

"I think part of it was we didn't try to take ourselves too seriously. I put the elements that I knew ... I came from Saturday morning, I started out writing Scooby-Doo cartoons, and I was, by the way, I was eight years old when I directed Leprechaun, so I wanted to make that clear," Jones shared with ComicBook.com about why the film has earned a lasting legacy. "So I really, really wanted to make it. I just didn't want another direct-to-video, '90s slasher movie. I just think the kids found that, and not just kids, but I mean younger people in their 30s, the people who were going to the theater. So I think it was the tone. And I even lit it with some color, and my DP, Levy Isaacs, who was terrific, he got it. We did a live-action Scooby-Doo-ish thing. If you notice the costumes on the kids or the wardrobe is colorful. So that was planned."

He added, "I did not think it would be going into number nine. If I did, I would've made a much better deal in the beginning, on the first one. So no, I didn't see it [becoming a fan-favorite], but once it got released ... And I was killed by the critics, they didn't understand what we were doing. So they think, they're comparing it to The Exorcist and big studio pictures. Now, they got it. It took 20 years, but they realized that it's a fun, cult classic. So I couldn't be happier."

The Leprechaun marathon will be kicking off this Sunday, March 17th at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Will you be tuning into the marathon? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!