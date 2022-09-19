Let the Right One In TV Series Gets First Trailer

After a long time in development, Showtime's Let the Right One In television series will debut in just a few more weeks and now, the network has released the first full trailer for the show. The trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, gives fans their best look yet at the latest adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist's novel with Showtime's series following the story of Mark and his daughter, Eleanor, whose lives changed a decade ago when she was turned into a vampire. The series will premiere on Sunday, October 9th at 10 p.m. ET.

How does Showtime's Let the Right One In differ from previous adaptations?

There have been two previous adaptations of Lindqvist's novel, a 2008 Swedish film and Matt Reeves' 2010 English remake. According to series showrunner Andrew Hinderaker, those films centered more around the relationship between children while the series will be more about the vampire and her father.

"The [original] film is about a relationship between an isolated bullied boy and an isolated lonely girl, who we learn is a vampire," showrunner Andrew Hinderaker shared told Entertainment Weekly about the series. "What I found so compelling about that film is there's a much smaller relationship between the vampire and [her] adult caretaker. I really used the film as inspiration for a story that really focuses on a 12-year-old girl who has been a vampire for 10 years. She has been taken care of by her father, who keeps her alive, who keeps them ahead of the law, and who has kept hope alive for both of them that one day they will find a cure, and this won't be her life always."

Who stars in Let the Right One In?

Academy Award nominee Demián Bichir leads the cast of the film played Mark, the farther of Madison Taylor Baez's Eleanor, the one turning into a creature of the night. They're joined by Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead).

What is Let the Right One In about?

Showtime's official description for Let the Right One In reads as follows: "Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion."

Subscribers to Showtime will get the chance to watch the series early however with the first episode becoming available on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, October 7, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.