Little Shop of Horrors Remake Eyeing Billy Porter to Voice Audrey II

Earlier this week it was reported that Emmy and Tony Award-winning Pose star Billy Porter is in talks to join the upcoming Cinderella live-action film from Sony, but that may not be the only interesting film role that the actor is being considered for. According to Collider’s Jeff Sneider, Porter is also being eyed to provide the voice of Audrey II, the loud and ultimately evil flytrap-like alien plant who has designs on taking over the world in the Little Shop of Horrors reboot.

The report notes that porter joining Little Shop of Horrors remains unconfirmed but goes on to note some additional interesting information about the reboot. When it comes to Little Shop of Horrors there hasn’t been a lot of information about the reboot. It was first announced in 2016 that Greg Berlanti was set to direct the reboot on a script from Matthew Robinson for Warner Bros, but since then there’s been little else. However, Sneider’s report suggests we’ll be hearing more soon as the film was revealed as one of the recipients of California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program, a signifier that Warner Bros. is serious about bringing the project to life in the immediate future.

The possible involvement of Porter is also the second major piece of news about Little Shop of Horrors that we’ve had in the past month. Back in September, it was reported that Lady Gaga was offered the lead role of Audrey — a young woman working in the flower shop with the nerdy Seymour, the florist who discovers that the unusual plant (named Audrey II) he purchased from a Chinese flower shop needs to feed on humans in order to survive. Lady Gaga’s involvement in the project has also not yet been confirmed.

Porter, whose credits also include American Horror Story: Apocalypse, won the Best Actor in a Drama Series Emmy several weeks ago for his role as Pray Tell on Pose. He previously won a Tony Award in 2013 for the role of Lola in Kinky Boots. He has also inspired an array of fans with his high-profile fashion moments at events such as the Oscars and the Met Gala, which set out to challenge fashion and gender norms.

“I’ve always been inspired by fashion.” Porter wrote in a Vogue article earlier this year. “My grandmother, my mom—they were always stylish. I grew up loving fashion, but there was a limit to the ways in which I could express myself. When you’re black and you’re gay, one’s masculinity is in question. I dealt with a lot of homophobia in relation to my clothing choices. [Even] when I had my first working contract at A&M Records, I was silent for a long time. I was trying to fit in to what other people felt I should look like. When I landed a role in Kinky Boots, the experience really grounded me in a way that was so unexpected. Putting on those heels made me feel the most masculine I’ve ever felt in my life. It was empowering to let that part of myself free.”