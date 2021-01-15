Former Lizzie Borden House and Site of Famous Murders Goes on Sale

✖

The historic home in Fall River, Massachusetts where Andrew and Abby Borden were murdered in 1892, with Lizzie Borden becoming the prime suspect, can now be yours for $2 million. The home since went on to become a bed and breakfast, in addition to becoming a major tourist attraction, but after 15 years, the current owners are looking to retire, presenting the unique opportunity for someone to become the proprietor of a macabre piece of American history. You can head to the home's official listing page to check out all the details of the impressive location and take a virtual tour.

The listing details the property, "Lizzie Borden took an ax...or did she? Welcome to the ORIGINAL house where Lizzie Borden was accused (and acquitted) of the brutal double ax murders of her father, Andrew, and stepmother, Abby, that occurred on that warm summer day of August 4th,1892. This is an unbelievable opportunity to own and operate one of New England’s top tourist attractions. Entertain visitors from all over the world. This is a turnkey operation, running lucrative day tours and evening events, and as a popular bed and breakfast destination. Picture yourself serving fun hatchet cookies, tiny johnny cakes, and a scrumptious breakfast to overnight guests who have just enjoyed an experience of a lifetime! Owner’s retirement is your gain! Sale includes business, trademarks, intellectual rights, and property. Can also be purchased with the Victorian mansion, 'Maplecroft,' where Lizzie lived the rest of her life after she was acquitted."

On that fateful day in 1892, Andrew was found on the family couch and Abby was found on the second floor, both of them brutally bludgeoned to death. At the time of their deaths, only Lizzie and the family housekeeper would have been home, and with the housekeeper reportedly washing the outside windows at the time of the crimes, suspicions turned towards Lizzie. With there being no conclusive evidence that Lizzie was responsible for the horrifying crimes, the jury determined she was not guilty after deliberating for only 90 minutes.

Following the trial, Lizzie lived the rest of her life at the Maplecroft House. To this day, these murders remain unsolved.

Both locations have witnesses claiming to have seen unsettling and supernatural events, which makes them both go-to destinations for ghost hunters.

