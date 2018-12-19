New ‘Locke & Key’ Castings Revealed

Netflix’s long-awaited adaptation of Locke & Key just found two of its stars.

According to a new report from Deadline, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix series. Jessup, whose credits include American Crime and Falling Skies, will be playing Tyler Locke, while Jones (Utopia, Doctor Who) will be playing Kinsey Locke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pair joinIt alum Jackson Robert Scott, who was the only role not to be recast from Hulu’s pilot for the series.

The fantasy horror series, which is based on Joe Hill’s IDW comic of the same name, will follow three siblings who realize that their ancestral home has keys that access various magical powers.

The Hulu pilot of Locke & Key featured Danny Glover, Samantha Mathis, Fraces O’Connor, and Megan Charpentier. After that pilot was not picked up to series, Netflix gave a ten-episode order to the project earlier this year.

Carlton Cuse will reportedly stay on as Locke & Key‘s showrunner and will produce alongside Joe Hill, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. It director Andres Muschietti, who directed the Hulu pilot, will not be returning to direct the series but will serve as an executive producer alongside Barbara Muschietti.

This Netflix adaptation marks the end of a long trek of bringing Locke & Key into live-action. Another television adaptation was developed for Fox for the 2010-2011 season, starring Miranda Otto, Jesse McCartney, and Sarah Bolger, but ultimately did not move forward either. That incarnation also shot a pilot, which was screened to a pretty positive response at San Diego Comic-Con. A film version was in various stages after that, until the project was brought back into development for television back in 2015.

Are you excited to see Jessup and Jones join Locke & Key? Let us know what you think in the comments below.