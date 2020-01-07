Netflix’s Locke and Key Trailer Teaser Released

Netflix has confirmed that the new trailer for Locke & Key will hit the internet tomorrow. Netflix releases a taste of what’s to come with a video teasing tomorrow’s trailer. You can see that video above. As described by Netflix, Locke & Key “is a horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.”

Locke & Key is being developed for Netflix by Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill. The series stars Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Darby Stanchfield, Laysia De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet. The show is based on the IDW Publishing comic book series of the same name created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Hill reflected on the show’s tumultuous road to television. It began with a pilot in 2010, then became a planned film trilogy before reverting to a television project with a pilot order from Hulu. Hulu passed on the pilot, and it ultimately found its way to Netflix.

“[Producer] Carlton Cuse picked up Locke & Key after it fell apart at Hulu, and Netflix said they love this story and they’d love to get us a shot to do it,” Hill said. “The show is wrapped, all 10 episodes have been shot. I’ve seen the first eight episodes and it’s like TV crack. It just runs really hard…The best thing that could’ve happened is Hulu not going through with the show. Every time we’ve gone back to the drawing board the show has become more itself, more tapped into the spirit of what’s going on in the comics.”

Hill also suggested that there will be some changes to the story, some to make the transition to television a smooth one and other to keep fans of the comics on their toes.

“We talked about a couple of changes, and I suggested a few to keep readers of the comic off-balance,” Hill said. “It’s true to the spirit of the story, true to the spirit of the characters. I don’t always want everyone who read the comics to always think they’re going to know what’s going to happen.”

Are you excited about the Locke & Key trailer? Let us know in the comments. Locke & Key debuts on Netflix on February 7th.