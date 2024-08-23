Longlegs Clip Questions the Killer’s Motives (Exclusive)

Ahead of the release of Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs, the promotional materials failed to offer much insight into the extent of the titular killer’s terror or what inspired him to carry out such nefarious deeds, and once the film landed in theaters, both audiences and the characters in the film were similarly bewildered by him. In honor of the new movie landing on Digital today, we have an exclusive clip in which Maika Monroe’s Lee Harker and Blair Underwood’s Agent Carter ponder how Nicolas Cage’s killer has been able to avoid authorities for so long. You can check out the clip above and buy or rent Longlegs on Digital today and pick it up on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on September 24th.

Per press release, “Award-winning film studio NEON announced today that audiences will soon be able to enjoy its highest grossing theatrical film, Longlegs, at home. The film will be available for digital purchase and rental beginning August 23rd, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD featuring bonus materials, including on-set interviews with cast and crew and feature-length commentary with writer/director Osgood Perkins, starting September 24th.”

“Hailed as the ‘scariest film of the year,’ Longlegs was written and directed by Perkins and stars Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Nicolas Cage. To date, Longlegs has grossed an impressive $71 million at the U.S. box office, and over $100 million globally. Dave Caplan produced and financed Longlegs through his C2 Motion Picture Group banner. Producers include Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson.

“NEON made waves this summer for its campaign that garnered excitement and intrigue, beginning with the first cryptic teasers launched earlier this year. The campaign continued with multiple mysterious posters and cipher messages in local newspapers. At the end of June, a billboard popped up in Los Angeles with a phone number that, when dialed, the caller heard an unnerving message from Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage. The phone number has received over 1.35million calls across the globe.”

Especially when it comes to horror movies, when a highly anticipated movie comes to home video, fans hope for unrated, extended, or director’s cuts, though Perkins previously confirmed no alternate cut of Longlegs will be released. The film’s editors also previously explained the challenge of using just enough of Cage’s performance to impact audiences while also avoiding overwhelming them.

“There is a lot of material from the jail scene or the interrogation room scene,” Graham Fortin confirmed to ComicBook. “I remember, can we say ‘Crimson and Clover?’ Cage sang that whole entire song, like, ‘Crimson and Clover. Over and over…’ And that was in for a while, and then we lost that. There’s some material from the house I remember that was lost.”

Greg Ng continued, “I do feel like they’re fairly efficient with all that. While the scenes were maybe trimmed, there weren’t tons of scenes that were lying on the cutting room floor. There was certainly extra material, and it’s Nick Cage, so everything was gold. It wasn’t a matter of we didn’t want to use it, it was just that there’s so much of it, and you can only give the audience … You’ve got to give everybody what they need instead of, you can’t just give them a Nick Cage milkshake and throw it in everyone’s face. So maybe people would like that, but that’s not what this movie is.”

