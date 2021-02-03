Lovecraft Country Nominated For Golden Globe For Best TV Drama

✖

The Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning and there were many surprises. While some favorites were snubbed, there were a couple of shows we were especially excited to see on the list, including Lovecraft Country, which is up for Best Television Series - Drama. The HBO horror show is going up against The Crown, Ozark, Ratched, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The show did not receive any acting nominations, but Jurnee Smollett (Leticia Lewis) was still our pick for Best TV Actress of 2020.

While the competition will be tough at the Golden Globes this year, Lovecraft Country has gotten some love from other awards shows. The show recently won Best Horror Series at the Critics Choice Super Awards. Currently, there's no official word on whether or not the show will be getting a second season, but showrunner, Misha Green, has teased story ideas.

"We know the direction," Green told Collider. "It’s about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff’s novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there’s so much to play in. It’s unending. And the idea that it’s not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."

Green also spoke about how Lovecraft Country isn't just about one story:

"The specifics I have are genre and people of color. That can go season after season, after season, after season," Green explains. "Being such a huge genre fan, there’s so much space there. There are so many places in genre where you don’t see people of color. You don’t see genre being used to tell stories about what it means to be Chinese American, or what it means to be Mexican American. That’s a well that you can always go back to, with no fear of feeling like it feels overdone."

Are you rooting for Lovecraft Country at the Golden Globes? Tell us in the comments!

Lovecraft Country is now streaming on HBO Max. The 78th Annual Golden Globes take place on February 28th.