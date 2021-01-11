Lovecraft Country Wins Best Horror Series at Critics Choice Super Awards

✖

The very first Critics Choice Super Awards took place on Sunday with the new award from the Critics Choice Association recognizing genre entertainment that doesn't always get its due, including horror, action, animation, and super hero genres. And while 2020 was a year unlike any other in entertainment, horror television was still there to give viewers thrills, chills and other scares. And while there were a number of great horror series, there can be only one winner -- Lovecraft Country took home the trophy for Best Horror Series.

Lovecraft Country beat out Evil, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Outsider, Supernatural, and The Walking Dead. Based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows 25-year-old Koren war vet Atticus Black (Da 5 Bloods' Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Birds of Prey's Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story's Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father. Atticus, known for always having a pulp novel in his back pocket, wears his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

"Matt [Ruff]’s book is beautiful. It’s the idea of reclaiming the genre for people who the genre typically hasn’t been for," series creator and showrunner Misha Green previously explained to Marie Claire. "I watch all these sci-fi movies, and they’re set in the future, and there are no people of color in [them]. It’s all white people being oppressed by robots. And I’m like, Is this really a story of white people being oppressed? Any time I’m adapting anything, it’s always the beautiful first jumping-off point that you have to take to a new place. When you’re making art, you have to be making art of the times. And so, it was just a natural thing to take the elements from his book that were still so relevant, because history keeps repeating itself."

