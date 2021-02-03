The Mandalorian Nominated for Golden Globe for Best TV Drama

✖

The Mandalorian scored Disney+'s sole 2021 Golden Globes nomination. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominees on Wednesday morning. The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars live-action series, is nominated for Best Television Series – Drama. Other nominees in the category include three Netflix shows -- royal drama The Crown, crime drama Ozark, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched -- and HBO Max's horror series Lovecraft Country. The official Star Wars Twitter account celebrated the nomination by tweeting out, "Congratulations to The Mandalorian on its nomination for Best Drama Television Series at the Golden Globes!"

This isn't the first major awards nomination for The Mandalorian, which was created by Jon Favreau. It earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. It won seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the event. It also won the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series award at the first-ever Television Critics Association Super Awards.

The Mandalorian concluded its second season in December 2020 with a cameo from the original Star Wars hero, Luke Skywalker. Production on the show's third season begins in April. Before that season debuts, Disney+ will release the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, starring the franchise's original Mandalorian bounty hunter that returned from the dead in The Mandalorian's second season.

The Mandalorian will become the cornerstone of a series of interconnected Star Wars shows on Disney+. In addition to more seasons of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, also in the works are an Ahsoka Tano spinoff, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role after debuting in The Mandalorian's second season, and Rangers of the New Republic, taking place shortly after Return of the Jedi. These shows will eventually converge in a crossover event series.

Disney isn't stopping there. Apart from these directly connected shows, Disney+ will also soon be home to a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Rogue One prequel Andor, a show about Lando Calrissian, and The Acolyte, which takes place in the waning days of The High Republic era.

What do you think of The Mandalorian getting a Golden Globe nomination? Let us know in the comments.

