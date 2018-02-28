M. Night Shyamalan Developing New Thriller Series With Apple

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has seen a resurgence in his career over the last few years, with the latest development being that he will serve as executive producer for the new psychological thriller TV series Outcast. The series will be written by Tony Basgallop, with the first season consisting of 10 30-minute episodes.

In addition to serving as producer, Shyamalan will also be directing the first episode. Rather than this serving as a pilot, Apple has already given the show a straight-to-series order. Details about the plot of the series have yet to be released.

Unfortunately, the announcement of a new Shyamalan series comes the day after potential bad news for the filmmaker, as a source revealed that it was “unlikely” that his last TV series, Wayward Pines, would be returning to Fox for a Season 3.

Even if the series isn’t returning to Fox, that doesn’t mean it is completely dead. The series’ anthology format would allow it to return to virtually any network or streaming service without disrupting a narrative, given that there’s no connection between the first and second seasons. Last summer, a Fox executive even claimed talks had been underway about potential storylines for Season 3.

“[Executive producer] M. Night [Shyamalan] has talked to both [Fox CEO] Dana [Walden] and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be,” Fox Entertainment president David Madden shared at the Television Critics Association press event. “So we’re going to be sitting down with him [to discuss] his thoughts and potential story ideas, casting ideas. So we haven’t made any kind of decision yet, but we are talking about it.”

Shyamalan also ran into trouble in the TV world when his Tales From the Crypt reboot series was put on hold indefinitely, despite fan excitement around the project. Reportedly, trying to figure out a way to move forward with the series at TNT and trying to settle disputes over the rights to the property proved to difficult, resulting in the project being laid to rest permanently.

The filmmaker has had better luck on the big screen lately, with last year’s Split becoming a surprise hit early in the year, earning enough acclaim to move ahead with a sequel, Glass, which also features characters from 2000’s Unbreakable.

Glass is slated to hit theaters on January 18, 2019.

