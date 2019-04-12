Mark Hamill Voicing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot

Last night, Star Wars alum Mark Hamill teased he had big news for fans — and he wasn’t wrong by any stretch of the imagination. It was revealed earlier tonight that Hamill will be voicing the killer doll Chucky in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot from Orion and MGM. At Orion Pictures‘ WonderCon panel, a pre-taped video featuring Hamill was shown to an ecstatic crowd.

Long-time fans will know that outside of Star Wars, Hamill is a celebrated voice actor — most notably lending his voice as The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. Hamill joins the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Gabriel Bateman and the long-awaited horror reboot.

Though previous films in the franchise have portrayed Chucky as a voodoo curse gone wrong, the reboot will update the character to have a 21st-century origin story as artificial intelligence that’s on the fritz. While a new origin for Chucky is on the horizon, Plaza previously said the reboot very much embodies the spirit of the original set of films.

“Buckle up. I love it so much. To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven’t seen our film, just the trailer, but it’s a real throwback horror movie,” Plaza shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it. The reason I did it was for how beautiful the script was. It doesn’t feel like a hokey, shticky, campy movie. If you remember the original Child’s Play, it was a drama! It wasn’t that funny. As the franchise went on, it became something else. The remake really captures the original.”

Child’s Play screams into theaters June 21st.

What do you think of the voice casting? What's been your favorite voice acting gig from Hamill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

