Scream and Abigail Star Teases a Radio Silence Reunion for Ready or Not 2

Actor Melissa Barrera first collaborated with the filmmaking collective known as “Radio Silence” for 2022’s Scream, a partnership that continued with Scream VI and also Abigail. Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are next set to helm Ready or Not 2, and while Barrera hasn’t been looped in on the latest updates regarding the project, she voiced her interest in taking part in the upcoming sequel. Despite not being directly involved, Barrera confirms she already knows what the overall story will explore, which makes her all the more interested in joining the sequel. Barrera can currently be seen in Your Monster, which is in theaters now.

When asked by ComicBook if Barrera has been in touch with the filmmakers, she confirmed, “I have not. I’m so excited about that because, the last that I spoke with them about Ready or Not, they weren’t going to direct it. So I’m so happy that they’re back on board because, who better to do it than them? It’s a very exciting story. I know some about what the second movie is about and it’s really good.”

As proven by Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin (as well as producer Chad Villella) with Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail, Radio Silence has a tendency to collaborate regularly with performers they have a strong relationship with. Similarly, original Ready or Not star Samara Weaving had a small role in Scream VI, which consisted of her getting killed off in the opening scene.

While Ready or Not was teased in various reports earlier this year, it was only last month that Weaving shared that she was aiming to return. Filmmaker Adam Robitel was previously reported to be directing the new sequel, but earlier this month fans were given a confirmation on social media first about Weaving’s return, but also about Radio Silence directing.

The original movie saw Weaving play Grace, a newlywed who took part in a tradition with her recently earned in-laws. The family played a game of hide and seek which Grace thought was merely a children’s activity, only to turn immensely deadly. There are no plot details about what Ready or Not 2 will explore.

As fans wait for updates about Barrera potentially joining Ready or Not 2, they can enjoy her latest movie in theaters now. Your Monster tells the story of the soft-spoken actor Laura Franco (Barrera), who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) while recovering from surgery and retreats to her childhood home to recover. With her future looking bleak, insult is added to injury when Laura discovers her ex is staging a musical that she helped him develop. But out of these gut-wrenching life changes emerges a monster (Tommy Dewey) with whom she finds a connection, encouraging Laura to follow her dreams, open her heart, and fall in love with her inner rage.

Your Monster is in theaters now. Stay tuned for updates on Ready or Not 2.

