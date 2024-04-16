Ready or Not Directors Tease an "Absolute F-cking Banger" of a Sequel

Reports emerged earlier this year that a sequel to Ready or Not was on the way, and while directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin can't confirm that the project is officially moving forward, they teased that the script for the project is an "absolute f-cking banger." Even if the pair couldn't outright confirm that project was coming to life, they did promise that the sequel was being "figured out" and that it was seemingly only a matter of time before all the necessary pieces came together to make the project a reality. The pair's latest film, Abigail, is set to hit theaters on April 19th.

"It's getting figured out," Gillett confirmed to Entertainment Weekly about the sequel. "That's what we'll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f-cking banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it's happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways."

The original movie is described, "The sanctity of marriage goes straight to hell when a young bride (Samara Weaving) competes in a time-honored tradition with her new husband (Mark O'Brien) and his insanely rich and eccentric Le Domas family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell). The bride's wedding night takes a turn for the worst when she realizes she is at the center of a lethal game of 'Hide and Seek' and must fight her not-so-loveable in-laws for her own survival."

Despite how ambitious the mythology of that debut movie might have been, the filmmakers hadn't initially seen it as a film that set the stage for more stories. After the film was unleashed on audiences, however, the filmmakers realized there were many other stories to tell.

"I don't think we knew after making it that there would be so much story left to tell," Gillett admitted. "We're so proud of what that first movie is, we're so proud of what the sequel is ... We're just really excited, and fingers crossed that it gets made."

Bettinelli-Olpin added, "And with Searchlight and Samara, they're not gonna let it down."

Previous reports about Ready or Not 2 claimed that Weaving would return and that Adam Robitel would serve as director. Stay tuned for updates on the possible sequel.

